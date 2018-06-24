Pedestrian killed by vehicle while attempting to cross highway in Converse

CONVERSE, Texas - A pedestrian was killed early Saturday morning while attempting to cross the highway in Converse, police said.

The fatal accident happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7900 block of northbound Loop 1604.

Police said the driver of a vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to totally avoid him.

The identity of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

There is no suspicion of DWI, and the driver is not expected to face any criminal charges.

