Plumbing crew working in attic blamed for house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO - A fire heavily damaged a home Thursday afternoon on the city's North Side.
San Antonio fire officials said when they arrived at the home in the 2100 block of Peach Blossom at 3:45 p.m., flames were shooting out of the roof.
More News Headlines
A fire official said a plumbing crew was using a soldering gun in the attic, when it appears that some sparks came in contact with flammable tar in or on the wall.
A worker tried to rip apart the wall that caught fire in an effort to minimize the fire, but flames quickly spread, fire officials said.
A plumber suffered some minor burns to his arm, officials said.
A large portion of the rear of the home and the roof appears to have been destroyed.
The home may be a total loss, fire officials said.
The fire took about 30 minutes to get under control.
Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.