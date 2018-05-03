Plumbing crew working in attic blamed for house fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO - A fire heavily damaged a home Thursday afternoon on the city's North Side.

San Antonio fire officials said when they arrived at the home in the 2100 block of Peach Blossom at 3:45 p.m., flames were shooting out of the roof.

A fire official said a plumbing crew was using a soldering gun in the attic, when it appears that some sparks came in contact with flammable tar in or on the wall.

A worker tried to rip apart the wall that caught fire in an effort to minimize the fire, but flames quickly spread, fire officials said.

A plumber suffered some minor burns to his arm, officials said.

A large portion of the rear of the home and the roof appears to have been destroyed.

The home may be a total loss, fire officials said.

The fire took about 30 minutes to get under control.

