Police find shooting victim while responding to call for separate accident

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Police say they found a shooting victim near the scene of an accident they were responding to late Friday night.

Officers responded to a call of a man hit by a car while crossing the intersection of Zarzamora and Culebra around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say the man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to be OK.

While at the scene, police say a black vehicle carrying a man who had been shot pulled up to a convenience store at that same intersection.

Police believe the shooting happened at a party nearby on Poplar Street.

Officers say the victim claims it was a drive-by shooting. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The person driving the black vehicle was detained and is being questioned, police say.

The investigation continues.

