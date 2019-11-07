Police look for missing man, 67, in San Antonio last seen in Medical Center area

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a 67-year-old man who has a medical condition requiring care.

He is considered missing and endangered.

Charles Harrell, who also goes by the name Kendall Harrell, was last seen in the 4400 block of Horizon Hill in the Medical Center area, authorities said Wednesday.

He is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. Harrell has brown eyes and gray hair.

His date of last known contact is listed as Oct. 30.

Anyone who has information regarding Harrell's whereabouts is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department's missing persons unit at 210-207-7660.

