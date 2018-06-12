Police make arrest in murder of Northeast Side woman

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have made an arrest in the murder of a 38-year-old woman on the city's Northeast Side.

41-year-old Carlos Martinez has been taken into police custody.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 12600 block of Scarsdale around 4 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

According to police, Martinez and the victim were upstairs in the apartment when two witnesses reported hearing a scream. That's when, police said, someone ran upstairs to find the victim bleeding from a laceration to her neck.

Emergency crews were called and the woman was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in critical condition, but she later died.

Police said they spoke to a witness who saw a black vehicle leaving the scene. They added however that they are still working to determine a motive for the stabbing.

Martinez was arrested without incident in the 2500 block of Palo Alto road. He is charged with murder.

