Police: Man barricades himself inside apartment after attacking woman

SAN ANTONIO - A man has barricaded himself inside an apartment after police say he attacked a woman overnight.

The standoff began around 1:30 a.m. at the Castle Hills Townhomes in the 1900 block of Larkspur Drive after police received a call about a cutting.

According to police, the man cut the woman on the arm and then fired a gunshot through a bedroom door. The woman, however, managed to get out of the apartment and call for help before hiding behind a moving truck, police said.

Officers arrived to find the woman with minor injuries. She has since been treated at the scene.

Police said the suspect has barricaded himself inside the apartment. His name and age were not released. A motive for the attack is not currently known.

Police said they have evacuated neighbors from nearby apartments as a precaution.

