Police: Man brandishes knife, demands cash from food store register

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for a man who robbed a food store on the city's Southwest Side.

The robbery occurred Jan. 18 at the Lucky Food Store, located in the 900 block of Cupples Road.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the store brandishing a knife and demanded money from the cash register.

Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot following the robbery.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

