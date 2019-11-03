Police: Man fired gun during argument at New Braunfels Buffalo Wild Wings

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A reward of up to $4,000 has been offered for information on a man who fired a gun at a New Braunfels Buffalo Wild Wings Saturday night.

Police were called to the restaurant in the 1400 block of I-35 North around 11:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Police were told two male customers were arguing before of on them fired a single shot into the wall. No one was injured in the incident.

The man, who police said was wearing a black polo-style shirt with a white collar, gray cap and blue jeans, fled the scene in a white Ford F-150 pickup.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call New Braunfels Police or submit a tip to the Comal County Crime Stoppers online.

