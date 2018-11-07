SAPD: 3 dead, 1 rushed to hospital in possible murder-suicide on Far West Side

SAN ANTONIO - Three people are dead and a woman was rushed to University Hospital in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday evening on the Far West Side, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around 4 p.m. at a home in the 10300 block of Cone Hill Drive near Marbach Road.

Police spokesman Doug Greene said investigators believe the shooting is a possible murder-suicide.

Greene said when responding officers arrived, they heard screaming coming from inside the home and later found all four victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three victims found dead are all teenagers -- two of them are girls and the third is a 19-year-old man. Greene said the man is believed to be the shooter.

One of the female victims was communicating with a friend on social media around the time of the shooting. The friend then called 911 to report the shooting, Greene said.

The woman, in her 50s, was rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds to her arms, Greene said.

Greene said the investigation is ongoing and homicide detectives are still processing the scene.

