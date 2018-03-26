Police seek 3 suspects responsible for jewelry store break-in

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the people responsible for the burglary of a building.

The incident occurred March 12 around 4 a.m. at Joyeria Internacional in the 6990 block of South Zarzamora Street.

According to police, the three suspects were dropped off by a white sport utility vehicle. The suspects then entered the store and stole numerous jewelry items.

RELATED: Public helps put suspect behind bars after cosmetics store robbery

RELATED: Police seek suspect in Family Dollar store robbery

The suspects were recorded by surveillance cameras, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the burglary is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.