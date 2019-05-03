Police seek driver who hit man on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a driver who hit a man at an apartment complex on the Northeast Side and then took off.

The incident happened around noon at the Oak Manor apartments on Austin Highway near Perrin Beitel Road.

Witnesses told police the man was trying to stop the driver from stealing the vehicle. That's when the man was run over.

The victim, who is in his 70s, was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center with serious injuries.

The search for the vehicle and the driver continues.

