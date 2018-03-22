Police seek suspect who threatened 7-Eleven cashier during robbery

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The robbery occurred Thursday, Feb. 22 around 4:20 a.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 1300 block of West Hildebrand.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and approached the counter before demanding cash from the register while threatening the cashier with a gun.

The suspect took the money and fled away from the scene on foot, police said.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

