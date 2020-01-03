D2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan shares her New Year’s resolution
Andrews-Sullivan wants to clean up District 2
SAN ANTONIO – As a new decade begins, City Hall reporter Garrett Brnger is talking with members of the San Antonio City Council about their New Year's resolutions.
District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan said she wants to bring back pride to her district.
To see more resolutions from other San Antonio City Council members, click here.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.