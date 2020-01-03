67ºF

Politics

D2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan shares her New Year’s resolution

Andrews-Sullivan wants to clean up District 2

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Tags: City Council, San Antonio, Council Resolutions

SAN ANTONIO – As a new decade begins, City Hall reporter Garrett Brnger is talking with members of the San Antonio City Council about their New Year's resolutions.

District 2 Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan said she wants to bring back pride to her district.

