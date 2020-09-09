Report: President Donald Trump nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for his effort brokering a historic deal normalizing relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, according to reports.

Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, submitted the nomination, according to FOX News.

Tybring-Gjedde told the TV network, “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”

In the nomination letter, he wrote the agreement could be “a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity.”

He also praised the president for withdrawing additional troops from the Middle East and playing a “key role in facilitating contact between conflicting parties," the letter states.

Israel and the UAE are expected to sign the deal at a White House ceremony on Tuesday.

Senior delegations from the two countries will be led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the brother of Abu Dhabi’s powerful crown prince.

Late Tuesday, Netanyahu tweeted he “was proud to leave for Washington next week at the invitation of President Trump and to participate in the historic ceremony at the White House” to sign the deal with the UAE.

The UAE-Israel ceremony will come just a month after the agreement to establish full diplomatic relations was announced on Aug. 13. The historic deal delivered a key foreign policy victory to Trump as he seeks reelection, and reflected a changing Middle East in which shared concerns about archenemy Iran have largely overtaken traditional Arab support for the Palestinians.