WATCH LIVE: President Trump attends MAGA rally in Florida

The coronavirus will be a central topic for President Donald Trump on Friday.

Florida is a virtual must-win for Trump, and he planned a pair of “Make America Great Again” rallies before casting an early ballot Saturday in his adopted home state.

Trump’s campaign was seizing on comments from Joe Biden in Thursday night’s debate that he would be willing to again impose virus-related lockdowns to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans.

The campaign was also unleashing attacks on the former vice president’s pronouncement that he is in favor of a “transition” away from oil in the U.S. in favor of renewable energy. Trump made a direct appeal to voters in energy-producing states including Texas and the key battleground of Pennsylvania, spotlighting Biden’s remark as “a big statement.”