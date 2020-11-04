WATCH: Joe Biden to address election results Wednesday afternoon

WASHINGTON – Joe Biden will address the election results Wednesday afternoon, even as it remains too early for The Associated Press to call the presidential race.
The Democratic presidential candidate will issue a televised address in Wilmington, Delaware. He’s been watching the returns come in with family from his home there.
The fate of the United States presidency hangs in the balance as President Donald Trump and Biden battle for battleground states — Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Biden’s campaign manager expressed confidence in an eventual win for Democrats during a call with reporters earlier Wednesday, pointing to their projections of the outcome in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
But the AP is not calling the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. The AP called Wisconson and Arizona for Biden, but several key states remain too early to call: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Nevada.
As it stands, Biden has 238 electoral votes, while Trump has 214.
