LIVE COVERAGE: Updates from post-Election Day 2020 in San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas

Election Day came and went — but this political cycle is nowhere close to being finished.
The result of the U.S. presidential election hinges on the final tallies from battleground states, and it is unclear exactly when the winner will be declared.
The world is awaiting if Joe Biden will become president, or if President Donald Trump will return for a second term, but some local key races have already declared a winner.
Here’s the latest:
- Trump prematurely declared victory from the White House by the night’s end. He said he would take the election to the Supreme Court to stop the counting, but it is unclear why. In Delaware, Biden said the election “ain’t over until every vote is counted, every ballot is counted.”
- John Cornyn has won another election for the U.S. Senate. The Republican won with 54% of the votes, according to the Associated Press. Democratic Challenger MJ Hegar Tweeted, “I know our fight here in Texas is far from over.”
- Republican incumbent Chip Roy is the projected winner in the race for Congressional District 21, defeating Democratic challenger Wendy Davis. Republican Tony Gonzales won the election to U.S. House in Texas' 23rd Congressional District, defeating Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones.
- Here are some of the races we’re still watching on Wednesday morning, and here’s a quick wrap up of the key races in Bexar County and Texas.
- San Antonio voters have approved all three propositions. Proposition A will continue the funding for Pre-K 4 SA with the renewal of a 1/8 cent sales tax to fund eight more years of the program.
- Sheriff Javier Salazar has been reelected, defeating Republican Gerry Rickhoff.
- Here are the latest national updates on the presidential campaign.
