WATCH: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar holds news conference day after reelection

SAN ANTONIO – After becoming the first Bexar County sheriff to be reelected since 2004, Javier Salazar will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning.

Salazar is slated to speak at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Salazar, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Gerry Rickhoff with 62% of the vote, or 454,529 total votes so far. This will be his second term as the county’s top law enforcement officer.

Also on Wednesday, the Bexar County Elections Department has scheduled a post-Election Day update for 11:30 a.m.

