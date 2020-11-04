WATCH: Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar holds news conference day after reelection

SAN ANTONIO – After becoming the first Bexar County sheriff to be reelected since 2004, Javier Salazar will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning.
Salazar is slated to speak at 10 a.m. and it will be livestreamed in this article. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.
Salazar, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger Gerry Rickhoff with 62% of the vote, or 454,529 total votes so far. This will be his second term as the county’s top law enforcement officer.
Also on Wednesday, the Bexar County Elections Department has scheduled a post-Election Day update for 11:30 a.m.
More election coverage:
- Election 2020: All results for Texas and San Antonio-area races, from president to local propositions
- LIVE COVERAGE: Updates from post-Election Day 2020 in San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas
- WATCH: KSAT anchors, reporters rehash election night on Wednesday at 7 a.m. in livestream
- What you need to know about the election results in Bexar County, Texas
- 2020 races that haven’t been called yet