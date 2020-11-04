What you need to know about about the election results in Bexar County, Texas

SAN ANTONIO – The fate of the U.S. presidency has turned an already chaotic election year into a nail-biter — and results could still take days.
While the country (and world) waits to see who the winner of the U.S. election will be, some key races have already been decided in Bexar County Lone Star State as of Wednesday morning.
Here’s what you need to know about the election results in Bexar County and Texas going into Wednesday:
- Texas' 23rd Congressional District: Republican Tony Gonzales has won the election to the U.S. House in Texas' 23rd Congressional District, the Associated Press reported early Wednesday. With 96.8% of precincts reporting as of 5 a.m., Gonzales has won with 51% of the vote, defeating Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones.
- Texas' 21st Congressional District: Republican Chip Roy has avoided being voted out of Congress after a challenge with Democrat Wendy Davis. With 91.6% of precincts reporting as of 5 a.m., Roy led with 52% of the vote — after Davis jumped out to an early lead. By the end of the night, the incumbent gained back lost ground.
- Bexar County Sheriff: Incumbent Sheriff Javier Salazar has defeated Republican Gerry Rickhoff. He is the first Bexar County sheriff to be reelected since 2004. Salazar, a Democrat, won with 62% of the votes.
- State Senate District 19: Democrat Roland Gutierrez is leading Republican Pete Flores, an incumbent, into Wednesday morning, but the race has not been called. While Gutierrez had an early lead with the early vote tally, the margin has since diminished to just 3 points. With 83.6% of precincts reporting as of 5:20 a.m., Gutierrez is winning by 50% of votes.
- City of San Antonio’s propositions for Pre-K 4 SA, workforce training and VIA transportation: San Antonio voters have approved all three propositions. Proposition A will continue the funding for Pre-K 4 SA with the renewal of a 1/8 cent sales tax to fund eight more years of the program. Proposition B - the 1/8 cent tax for workforce development - will fund a workforce training and education program. In Proposition C, the 1/8 cent tax for SA: Ready to Work will be diverted to transportation after its funding expires at the end of 2025.
- Bexar County Constable, Precinct 4: Democrat Kathryn Brown will become Bexar County’s first-ever Black woman to serve as constable. She defeated Republican Larry Ricketts in the race for constable for Precinct 4 with 61% of the votes.
- House District 121: Republican Steve Allison, an incumbent, has beat Democrat Celina Montoya with 54% of the votes, with 93.8% of precincts reporting as of 5:20 a.m. “While we didn’t get the result we hoped for tonight, I am incredibly proud to say that we just ran the most competitive race for State Representative that House District 121 has ever seen,” Montoya said in a statement.
- Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 1: Democrat Rebeca Clay-Flores defeated Republican Gabriel Lara with 65% of the vote. She will take over Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez’s seat on the Commissioners Court.
- Bexar County Commissioner, Precinct 3: Republican Trish DeBerry will fill the seat of Kevin Wolff, who is retiring, on the Commissioners Court. DeBerry defeated Democrat Christine Hortick with 55% of the votes.
