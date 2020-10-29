64ºF

Election results 2020: Gina Ortiz Jones vs. Tony Gonzales in Texas Congressional District 23

Live updates for the general presidential election results on November 3, 2020

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Gina Ortiz Jones, Tony Gonzales, Congress
U.S. Rep., District 23

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 3, 2020

Stay tuned for election results.

Background

Texas' most competitive congressional district is up for grabs in 2020.

Gina Ortiz Jones, the Democratic candidate, is hoping to flip the seat, but she’ll need to beat Republican candidate Tony Gonzales first.

The district spans roughly 58,000 square miles from San Antonio through West Texas along the Mexico border, taking up parts of 29 counties and two time zones.

In 2018, Jones lost to Republican Congressman Will Hurd by less than 1,000 votes.

Regardless of the massive turnout expected in this race, it’s still expected to be close.

