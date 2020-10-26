Watch election livestream series on KSAT.com starting Nov. 2

Editor’s note: Get election results on our homepage and Vote 2020 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

KSAT journalists are working overtime to give you the latest and best coverage for the 2020 election.

In recent cycles, KSAT anchor Steve Spriester has hosted a must-watch Election Day livestream as polls close and results begin trickling in at 7 p.m.

This year, we’re expanding the widely watched event to a series of five streams that straddle Election Day:

Monday night, 7 p.m.

Tuesday morning, 7 a.m.

Tuesday night (Election Day!), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday morning, 7 a.m.

Wednesday night, 7 p.m.

You can watch each stream in this article, or on KSAT.com, our newsreader app or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart devices.

You can also find all of our Election Day livestreams — from presidential candidate campaign parties to the latest press conference from the Bexar County elections office — on our Vote 2020 live page.

Join KSAT journalists Steve Spriester, Isis Romero, Myra Arthur, Mark Austin, Stephanie Serna, Sarah Acosta, Max Massey, Erica Hernandez and RJ Marquez as they talk about all the key races in Bexar County and beyond.

Have a question you want them to answer? Submit in the prompt below.

