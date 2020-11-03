WATCH: Kick off Election Day 2020 with KSAT anchors, reporters with 7 a.m. livestream

Editor’s note: Get election results on our homepage and Vote 2020 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

KSAT is continuing its Vote 2020 election livestream series Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. as polls open.

Watch live as KSAT anchors Mark Austin, Stephanie Serna and David Sears are joined by reporters Sarah Acosta, Katrina Webber, Erica Hernandez, Alicia Barrera and Max Massey, who will be in the field and at polling places.

You can watch the 60-minute stream in the player above, on KSAT.com, our newsreader app or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart devices.

The reporting will focus on the biggest storylines heading into Tuesday’s election, including voter turnout, safety at the polls, key races in Bexar County and beyond, three ballot propositions for San Antonio residents and more.

Tuesday’s show is the second of five in KSAT’s Vote 2020 election livestream series. Find the remaining schedule below (all will be live on KSAT.com):

Tuesday night (Election Day!), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday morning, 7 a.m.

Wednesday night, 7 p.m.

You can also find all of our Election Day livestreams — from presidential candidate campaign parties to the latest press conference from the Bexar County elections office — on our Vote 2020 live page.

Have a question you want them to answer? Submit in the prompt below.

