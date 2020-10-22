Check polling place wait times in Bexar county with this app

SAN ANTONIO – As Bexar County voters take advantage of early voting at a near-record pace, many potential voters may be on the hunt to find the locations with the shortest wait times to cast their ballot.

Well, there’s an app for that.

MOVE Texas and Irys recently released an app to help voters track polling place wait times in Bexar County.

According to voting statistics, Texas currently leads the nation with more than 5.8 million ballots already cast.

The app is called Move the Line.

“It enables residents to track wait times and allows polling locations to share wait times with voters,” said CEO and Co-founder of Irys Beto Altamirano.

Altamirano said the app could help voters from getting deterred over long lines and also help reduce exposure time to COVID-19.

The app can be accessed via phone or computer HERE and does not have to be downloaded or installed.

Officials with MOVE Texas said “other than the user’s location—no other personal information is collected."

MOVE Texas is a nonpartisan, nonprofit, grassroots organization working to build power in underrepresented youth communities, according to officials and Irys is a Bexar County technology company.

Both Irys and MOVE Texas said the goal behind the app is to provide “voters solace from COVID-19 concerns, reduces unnecessary poll wait times, and encourage every eligible voter to exercise their right to vote this election.”

There’s also a public Facebook group called “Bexar County Voting Location Wait Times” which tracks live early voting wait times at several poll locations across the area. Read more on that here.

RELATED: These are the busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County during early voting