These are the busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County during early voting

Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout early voting, which runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 30.

There are 48 early voting sites in Bexar County but with a record number of Bexar County residents — 1,181,000 — registered to vote this year, you may want to be strategic about where you go to cast your ballot.

Voters can choose any of the voting sites, both during early voting and on Election Day.

To accommodate for better social distancing and a higher voter turnout, the county has set up four large polling sites at the AT&T Center, Palo Alto College, St. Paul Community Center and Alzafar Shrine Auditorium.

For a list of other early voting locations and hours, click here.

Here are some other voting resources you may want to check out:

Here are the lists of Bexar County polling locations that have seen the most and least amount of voters each day of early voting so far. Mail-in ballots, which are expected to increase significantly this election year due to the pandemic, are not included in these figures.

Thursday, Oct. 15

The third day of early voting saw the highest number of voters casting ballots thus far with 38,704 voters heading to the polls.

That’s more than the 33,213 voters who cast ballots during the third day of early voting in 2018, but not more than the 40,186 who voted on the third day of early voting in 2016.

The list of the busiest polling locations looks similar to the past several days as well with more than a third of all ballots cast in the top ten busiest polling places.

Busiest polling locations on the third day of early voting:

AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway: 2111 votes John Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy.: 1605 votes Alzafar Shrine Auditorium, 901 N. Loop 1604 W.: 1552 votes Brookhollow Library, 530 Heimer Rd.: 1369 votes Great Northwest Library, 9050 Wellwood St.: 1250 votes Maury Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park: 1226 votes Wonderland of the Americas@Crossroads, 4522 Fredericksburg Road: 1169 votes Encino Branch Library, 2515 E Evans Road: 1158 votes Leon Valley Conference Center, 6427 Evers Road: 1121 votes Northwest Vista College (Mountain Laurel), 3535 N Ellison Drive: 1102 votes

Least busy polling locations on the third day of early voting:

Somerset City Hall, 7360 E 6th St.: 328 votes Southside ISD Administration Building, 1460 Martinez Losoya Rd.: 350 votes Southwest ISD Admin Bldg, 11914 Dragon Lane: 407 votes Collins Garden Library, 200 N. Park Blvd.: 444 votes Cortez Library, 2803 Hunter Blvd.: 448 votes Claude Black Center, 2805 E. Commerce: 460 votes Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road: 472 votes Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center, 1226 NW 18th St.: 483 votes Harlandale Civic Center, 115 W. Southcross Blvd.: 491 votes Our Lady of the Lake University, 411 SW 24th St.: 521 votes

Wednesday, Oct. 14

More people voted during the second day of early voting than on the first with a total of 36,892 voters casting ballots on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s total is also more than the 35,306 ballots cast on the second day of early voting in 2018 and 38,603 ballots cast on the second day of early voting in 2016.

Ten voting locations brought in more than 1,000 voters each on Wednesday, according to the elections department.

Busiest polling locations on the second day of early voting:

AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway: 2,134 total votes John Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy.: 1,478 total votes Great Northwest Library, 9050 Wellwood St.: 1,269 total votes Alzafar Shrine Auditorium, 901 N. Loop 1604 W.: 1,228 total votes Brookhollow Library, 530 Heimer Rd.: 1,134 total votes Leon Valley Conference Center, 6427 Evers Road: 1,117 total votes Wonderland of the Americas @ Crossroads, 4522 Fredericksburg Road: 1,110 total votes Tobin Library @ Oakwell, 4134 Harry Wurzbach Rd.: 1,094 total votes Northwest Vista College (Mountain Laurel), 3535 N Ellison Drive: 1,024 total votes Maury Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park: 1,015 total votes

Least busy polling locations on the second day of early voting:

Somerset City Hall, 7360 E 6th St.: 338 total votes Southside ISD Administration Building, 1460 Martinez Losoya Rd.: 358 total votes Southwest ISD Administration building, 11914 Dragon Lane: 375 total votes Frank Garrett Multi Service Center, 1226 NW 18th St.: 422 total votes Collins Garden Library, 200 N. Park Blvd.: 433 total votes Cortez Library, 2803 Hunter Blvd.: 485 total votes Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road: 495 total votes Harlandale Civic Center, 115 W. Southcross Blvd.: 515 total votes Thousand Oaks/El Sendero Library, 4618 Thousand Oaks Dr.: 519 total votes Claude Black Center, 2805 E. Commerce: 529 total votes

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Bexar County did not shatter a record, but polling places were met with lines of voters eager to cast a ballot on the first day of early voting.

A total of 33,111 residents turned out to vote at Bexar County’s 48 polling sites — six of those locations bringing in more than 1,000 voters each — on Tuesday, according to the elections department.

That’s compared to 34,020 ballots cast on the first day of early voting in 2018 and 35,431 ballots cast on the first day of early voting in 2016.

Busiest polling locations on the first day of early voting:

AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway: 1,560 total votes John Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy.: 1,170 total votes Great Northwest Library, 9050 Wellwood St.: 1,140 total votes Wonderland of the Americas @ Crossroads, 4522 Fredericksburg Road: 1,070 total votes Alzafar Shrine Auditorium, 901 N. Loop 1604 W.: 1,058 total votes Northwest Vista College (Mountain Laurel), 3535 N Ellison Drive: 1,011 total votes Encino Branch Library, 2515 E Evans Road: 985 total votes Leon Valley Conference Center, 6427 Evers Road: 983 total votes Maury Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park: 936 total votes Cody Library, 11441 Vance Jackson Road: 916 total votes

Least busy polling locations on the first day of early voting: