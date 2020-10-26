With five days left, Bexar County surpasses 2016 early voting numbers

SAN ANTONIO – An extra week of early voting allowed Bexar County voters to surpass the in-person early voting numbers recorded in 2016, Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen said Monday morning.

Voters surpassed the 2016 numbers when polls opened this morning, Callanen said. So far, more than 440,000 Bexar County residents cast a ballot during the early vote period. In 2016, a total of 436,025 residents voted early.

“It’s wonderful to see that happening,” Callanen said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed the extra week of early voting to give people more time to cast a ballot safely among the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were really glad the governor added those six days. It helped tremendously,” Callanen said.

As of Monday morning, roughly 43% of Bexar County’s 1,188,989 registered voters have already cast a vote or mailed their ballot.

The combined total of absentee votes and in-person votes breaks all previous Bexar County early voting numbers, including the one recorded in 2018, Callanen said.

More than 116,000 ballots have been mailed to voters who applied for them, Callanen said, and more than 75,000 have already been returned.

With the mail ballot application deadline passing on Friday, Callanen said officials wtill have a few more thousand ballots to mail out.

Early voting ends on Friday evening. Election Day is slated for Nov. 3.

