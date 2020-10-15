6 tips for avoiding long lines at Bexar County early voting polling places

SAN ANTONIO – So, you want to cast an early voting ballot for the general election, but you don’t want to wait in a long line. Who does?

Well, we’ve got some tips that may help you avoid a lengthy wait.

New, Little-known Sites

Some voters have learned that new or little-known voting sites are good places to get in and out quickly.

A good way to find those polling places would be to check out our story on KSAT.com that lists the busiest and slowest locations from the previous day.

You can also find polling locations on the Bexar County Elections Department website.

Take a Timeout during a Dallas Cowboys Sunday Game

If the Dallas Cowboys play at noon or 3 p.m. on a Sunday, that may be an opportunity for you to get in and out of a polling place quickly. Chances are Cowboy fans are going to be glued to their TVs, and that may be your chance to score a fast polling site visit. But with quarterback Dak Prescott out for the year, some fans may have already given up on the season and may end up the polls anyway on Sundays.

Map It Out

If you don’t want to drive to another part of town to vote, then check out the list and map of polling places in your area and drive to a few locations to see where voting traffic appears to be light.

Mega Sites

To accommodate for better social distancing and a higher voter turnout, the county has set up four large polling sites at the AT&T Center, Palo Alto College, St. Paul Community Center and Alzafar Shrine Auditorium. More voting machines may mean a faster turnaround.

Ask Around

Ask your friends, relatives and co-workers where they voted and how long they waited to cast a ballot. Chances are they went to a polling place where they didn’t wait a long time. And if they come through for you, reward them!

No Procrastinating

Don’t wait until the last day to vote because chances are you’ll be joining a bunch of fellow procrastinators.

Whatever your strategy may be, one thing is for sure: Vote!

