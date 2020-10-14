These were the busiest, slowest polling locations in Bexar County on the first day of early voting

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout early voting, which runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 31. See more voting resources here.

Bexar County did not shatter a record, but polling places were met with lines of voters eager to cast a ballot on the first day of early voting.

A total of 33,111 residents turned out to vote at Bexar County’s 48 polling sites — six of those locations bringing in more than 1,000 voters each — on Tuesday, according to the elections department.

That’s compared to 34,020 ballots cast on the first day of early voting in 2018 and 35,431 ballots cast on the first day of early voting in 2016.

Mail-in ballots, which are expected to increase significantly this election year due to the pandemic, are not included in Tuesday’s figure and are still being counted.

A record number of Bexar County residents — 1,181,000 — are registered to vote for this presidential election.

To accommodate for better social distancing and a higher voter turnout, the county has set up four large polling sites at the AT&T Center, Palo Alto College, St. Paul Community Center and Alzafar Shrine Auditorium.

The AT&T Center saw the most amount of voters on Tuesday, followed by the typically frequented voting sites of John Igo Library, Great Northwest Library and Wonderland of the Americas at Crossroads.

WATCH: Voters flock to the polls at mega voting sites

The Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center near Woodlawn Lake had the least amount of visitors Tuesday with 283 total votes.

For a list of early voting locations and hours, click here.

Here are the lists of Bexar County polling locations that have seen the most and least amount of voters so far, as of Tuesday evening. The following numbers are total votes from the first day of early voting.

Busiest polling locations

AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway: 1,560 total votes John Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy.: 1,170 total votes Great Northwest Library, 9050 Wellwood St.: 1,140 total votes Wonderland of the Americas @ Crossroads, 4522 Fredericksburg Road: 1,070 total votes Alzafar Shrine Auditorium, 901 N. Loop 1604 W.: 1,058 total votes Northwest Vista College (Mountain Laurel), 3535 N Ellison Drive: 1,011 total votes Encino Branch Library, 2515 E Evans Road: 985 total votes Leon Valley Conference Center, 6427 Evers Road: 983 total votes Maury Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park: 936 total votes Cody Library, 11441 Vance Jackson Road: 916 total votes

Least busy polling locations

Frank Garrett Multi-Service Center, 1226 NW 18th St.: 283 total votes Somerset City Hall, 7360 E 6th St.: 316 total votes Southwest Administration Building, 100 Tom Slick Ave.: 344 total votes Collins Garden Library, 200 N. Park Blvd.: 409 total votes Harlandale Civic Center, 115 W. Southcross Blvd.: 453 total votes Claude Black Center, 2805 E. Commerce: 465 total votes Cortez Library, 2803 Hunter Blvd.: 476 total votes Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road: 482 total votes Las Palmas Library, 515 Castroville Road: 490 total votes Windcrest Takas Park, 9310 Jim Seal Drive: 495 total votes

