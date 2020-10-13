78ºF

Local News

Videos, photos show massive turnout on the first day of early voting across Texas

More than 4,770 people voted in Bexar County in first 2 hours

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Bexar County, Politics, Elections, Vote 2020
Voters line up outside Richardson City Hall for early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Voters line up outside Richardson City Hall for early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – The first day of early voting in Texas started with a bang.

Across the state, election administrators are bracing for a record-breaking turnout amid a tumultuous 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bexar County Elections Department said each polling site saw lines of voters on Tuesday morning. Within the first two hours of polls opening, 4,774 voters cast a ballot in Bexar County, the department said. Further tallies would be available by day’s end, election officials said.

“The early ‘birds’ are out today,” the department said on Facebook. “Please come prepared to vote - have your selections written down before you head out to vote.”

A record number of Bexar County residents — 1,181,000 — are registered to vote for this presidential election. Across the state, 16 million Texans are registered to vote.

And with the gates of the early voting period unlocked, tens of thousands of Texans filed in to fulfill their civic duty.

View social media videos and photos of long lines at polling centers across Texas below.

Early voting lasts until Oct. 30 in Texas, and Election Day is slated for Nov. 3. For a list of polling places in Bexar County, click here.

Find more election resources, like who is on the ballot, on our Vote 2020 page.

San Antonio

A line of early voters is seen outside the Tobin Library in San Antonio on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, the first day of early voting in Texas.
A line of early voters is seen outside the Tobin Library in San Antonio on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, the first day of early voting in Texas. (KSAT)

Austin area

Houston area

Galveston

Dallas area

Signs remind voters to social distance as they line up outside Richardson City Hall for early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Signs remind voters to social distance as they line up outside Richardson City Hall for early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
Voters line up outside Richardson City Hall for early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Voters line up outside Richardson City Hall for early voting Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Corpus Christi

El Paso

Rio Grande Valley

Waco

Midland

Lubbock

Abilene

Pflugerville

Read also:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: