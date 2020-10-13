Long lines await voters at AT&T Center on first day of early voting

SAN ANTONIO – Early voting kicked off Tuesday in Bexar County, and as expected, long lines of voters were reported at a majority of 50 polling locations, including the AT&T Center, which is serving as a voting site for the first time.

Kris Davis and Denise Davis said they waited in line for one hour to cast a ballot, but they said that the wait was worth it.

“We felt it was incredibly important to vote,” Kris Davis said. “This is our community, this is why we wanted to come down today to the AT&T Center and be apart of something that makes a difference.”

“It’s inspiring to see all ages, young, middle-aged, elderly, all coming out to exercise their right,” Denise Davis said. “It’s inspiring and nice to see as a community coming here for the greater good of our country.”

The Davis' said they felt very safe voting inside the AT&T Center, where election officials were wearing personal protective equipment and the majority of voters were wearing face coverings, which are strongly encouraged but not mandatory.

Crews set up hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes stations, plexiglass and voting machines inside the venue better known for hosting Spurs games and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Voting machines will be wiped down every time a voter casts a ballot, pencils or other items will be provided to those who want to avoid touching screens and voting machines are stationed six feet apart, officials said. Parking is available in Lot 4.

And in case voters cast a ballot during their lunch break, a few food trucks, including Holy Smoke Barbecue and Taquitos, Roasted Corn Couture, will be on site on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Spurs Coyote will provide entertainment for voters from 12:15-12:45 p.m. and 5:15-5:45 p.m.

Following is a schedule of when you can vote early at the AT&T Center:

Tuesday, Oct. 13–Saturday, Oct. 17 from 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 18 from 12 p.m.–6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 19 –Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 25 from 12 p.m.–6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26–Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

Voters must have one of the following forms of identification to vote: A Texas driver license, a Texas election identification certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Texas personal identification card issued by DPS, a Texas handgun license issued by DPS, a U.S. Military ID card with a photo, a U.S. Citizenship certificate containing a photo or a U.S. Passport.

