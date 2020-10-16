Do’s and Don’ts when voting in Texas

Whether this is your first time voting in an election or you’re a seasoned veteran, there’s some Texas laws you need to remember when casting your ballot.

WHEN VOTING AT THE POLLS

Do- Bring in notes to make sure you vote for the right candidate.

According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office: “Voters are allowed to bring written materials into voting stations to assist them in casting their ballot. However, it is important to remember that the prohibition on electioneering within 100-feet of the polling place does apply to written materials.”

(Find the full Bexar County ballot to print out and study here.)

Don’t - Bring your phone

No one is allowed to use a cell phone, camera, tablet, computer, a recording device or any wireless communications device within 100 feet of the voting stations. The only exceptions are election officials if they are using them to conduct official duties. Keep them out of sight.

Don’t - Bring a firearm

According to the Texas Secretary of State: “Section 46.03(a) of the Texas Penal Code generally prohibits a person from bringing a firearm onto the premises of a polling place. However, this prohibition does not apply to a peace officer, regardless of whether the police officer is on or off duty.”

Do- Bring a pen or a stylus

The Secretary of State’s office encourages voters to bring their own marking instruments and stylus to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Do- Wear a face mask

Texans are not required by law to wear a mask, but the Secretary of State’s office encourages voters to wear a face mask and practice social distancing while voting.

Don’t - Wear a political face mask or T shirt

That can be considered electioneering and is not allowed at the polls.

WHEN VOTING BY MAIL

Do- Make sure you qualify to vote by mail

To vote by mail during this election cycle you must qualify for one of these categories: be 65 years or older; be sick or disabled; be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance or be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.

Do- Make sure you apply in time

The last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Friday, October 23rd. Learn more about applying for a mail in ballot here.

Do- Make sure your ballot is received in time to count

Ballots must be postmarked before or on Nov. 3 and received by 5 p.m. the following day.

For more info about the voting by mail process click here.

