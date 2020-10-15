85ºF

Have you encountered any problems at the polls? Let KSAT know

Scene outside of Lions Adult and Senior Center, 2809 Broadway, on the first day of early voting in Texas.
It’s an unprecedented election that may come with its own set of issues.

Voters are expected to turn out in record numbers amid a historic pandemic. Elections officials have tried to adapt to the new normal, establishing new protocols and enforcing social distancing.

If you experienced any issues at your polling location, let KSAT know to help us look into the issue. You can also share why you voted in this election.

From long lines to malfunctioning equipment, tell us if you experienced a delay while voting or returning your mail-in ballot.

