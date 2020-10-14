San Antonio Voter Voices: Here’s what people say is driving them to the polls

SAN ANTONIO – Voters are heading to the polls in droves to vote for the next president of the United States and now San Antonio-area voters are sounding off about what’s motivating them this election season.

KSAT asked voters to tell us what issue is driving them to the polls. (We also asked people to identify if they were a first-time voter and their county or city. )

Here are some of the responses we received:

First, priorities need to be set and lead by example. Protecting our citizens comes first, ALL of them. How the candidate handles problems, shows intelligence in the way he/she acts and speaks, has a plan short and long term, be genuine and honest. Carlos

Attempts to DEFUND THE POLICE, Rioting and Cancelling Culture movement. 2nd amendment rights of citizens. I honestly believe that the public is being misled by Main Stream Media (Big Tech) what each party is actually fighting for. Anonymous

Economy, lower TAXES!, border security (drugs and trafficking), strong military-peace through a show of force, peace deals in the Middle East. American tax dollars staying in the USA. Anonymous

I do not feel the POTUS has all of the American people at his best interest. There is a divide in America right now and it’s only growing. The divide did not start with Trump but it has certainly gotten worse. I have voted since 2012, Bexar, county. Anonymous

Trump and the GOP are destroying Democracy, Environment, Equality, U.S. Reputation. Pushing the U.S. back into the Middle Ages. Trying to set up Theocratic Authoritarian Government, Promoting Racism, White Supremacy. Robert

I am not a first-time voter. My decision is based on the character, honesty, and values of the candidate. Most of the time a person’s past will reflect on what they will do in the future. I wish the media would publish ALL THE FACTS OF THE CANDIDATES. Alan

Nothing because Bernie was forced out and was the only person who actually cares about The American people, not just the rich people who step on others. This is 2016 all over again. Anonymous

Kicking Donald Trump and his enablers out of the office and flipping the Texas State House of Representatives, saving our health care, ending the COVID catastrophe, saving the environment, fighting for racial equality Tommy

Crooked Democrats that haven’t done anything in years for the people. Anonymous

Term Limits or better yet, performance based pay raises. It should be mandatory that the district you represent is up to standards and not ran down, employment, housing, beautification levels must be met in order to receive a performance bonus. Duckster

I am so concerned about having my vote counted that I voted on the first day of early voting. I won’t risk passing away before I vote. That’s how important this election is to me. Anonymous

Not a first time voter. Converse, TX. I am voting this year because I am concerned about the health care system, taxes and judicial system. I am especially concerned with pharmaceutical companies running up the cost for medications. Guadalupe

I want to see a better economy since I laid off in July. Eric

I am a first-time voter who felt so STRONGLY against Trump winning again that I registered. The division he has caused within our country, the lack of values, decency and common sense are not adequate for running our country. Belinda

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a disaster in the U.S. I blame absent and negligent leadership from Trump, Abbott, and all of my R “representatives”, including Cornyn, who refuse to hold them accountable. Also, Trump aspires to be a dictator. No mas. Anonymous

The changing of the ballot from a straight ticket versus to vote all Democratic or Republican. Plus, polling stations should have a system if you’re elderly - have people there to help them out! Plus this mail ballot box to one is ridiculous! Diana

First-time voter, am 39 years old, born and raised in Bexar County. Voting this year because of the pandemic and how all government officials president/congress/senate etc. have not done enough to help all U.S. citizens, financially, unemployment wise etc... Lisa

COVID-19. Doing whatever is necessary to get it under control and passing another stimulus to help people get through. Cost of health insurance and medical care. Property Taxes. Illegal immigration. Crime control and personal safety. Comal County Donald

Liberals have moved too far left. They are catering to the far left of the Democratic Party, leaving out the mainstream, and severing any ties with conservatives. Gina

I’m voting in this election because we need to have leaders at the local, state, and national levels that: 1. Believe in the validity of science 2. Are loyal to their country-not their party 3. Can work with the opposing party. I live in Helotes. David

This is the 4th presidential election I have been able to vote in. I have voted each time. Those 4 votes have been for 3 parties: R, D, and G. My vote in 2020 is for Biden. The most important issue today to me is COVID relief. Trump hasn’t delivered. Anonymous

Riots, defunding the police, court-packing, open borders, inner-city unchecked violence, socialism. America is at a crossroads and I’m certainly voting for Trump, in fact, I voted today Anonymous

It is our duty and right to vote. If we don’t vote then we have no right to complain about how things are going. Anonymous

Police brutality and the need for reform. The lack of support for re-opening our economy and no new taxes! David

I want unity and civility to return to our country. Health insurance, safety, racism, and lack of jobs. We need a better leader to bring us out of this crisis. I tire of living in fear every day. Something has to change. Pamela

I live in San Antonio. I am voting to support President Trump. I am very angry and frustrated at how the media has treated him. The media and Hollywood’s treatment of President Trump is unprecedented and completely unacceptable. I hope he wins big Andrew

I am voting primarily due to the division Donald Trump has caused in our country and his mean spirited personality. I really want him out. Anonymous

Upholding the Constitution of the United States. This isn’t a personality contest - I am voting for who will fight to keep our Constitution and laws intact for all future generations. Pamela

