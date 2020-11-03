WATCH: Bexar County Elections Department holds update on Election Day at 11:30 a.m.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Elections Department has scheduled its first Election Day news conference at 11:30 a.m.

The update will be livestreamed in this article, but delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

Just before 10 a.m., the department said 19,038 Bexar County voters cast a ballot in-person so far on Election Day. In the first hour of Election Day alone, 8,499 votes were cast, elections administrator Jacque Callanen said.

More than 681,000 Bexar County residents — 57% of eligible voters — voted early in the 2020 election, breaking records and shattering the raw vote number from 2016.

Polls at more than 300 voting locations in Bexar County will stay open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A reminder that voters can cast a ballot at any polling place this year, unlike previous presidential election cycles.

