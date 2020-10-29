Here are all of the Election Day polling sites in Bexar County where voters can choose to vote

SAN ANTONIO – Registered voters in Bexar County who don’t cast a ballot during the early voting period will have more than 300 polling locations to choose from on Election Day.

Polling locations, which include schools, libraries, churches, city halls and community centers, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

During this election cycle, voters can head to any polling site on Tuesday, even those that aren’t in their precinct.

Previously, voters had to stick to voting in their precinct on Election Day, but in 2019, Bexar County was approved to participate in the Countywide Polling Place Program. Atascosa, Comal, DeWitt, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall, Medina County and dozens of other Texas counties were also approved for the program.

Bexar County has 1,189,373 registered voters but more than half are expected to vote early or by mail. Early voting at 48 polling sites will end at 10 p.m. Friday.

Here are some other voting resources you may want to check out:

Here’s a list of all the voting sites that will be open on Election Day. Locations are subject to change, according to the Elections Department.