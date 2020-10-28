These San Antonio school districts are making Election Day a holiday this year

SAN ANTONIO – Several school districts in and around Bexar County will take extra health precautions on Election Day by closing their campuses, as some will be used as polling sites.
More than 150 schools will be vote centers on Nov. 3, when polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Unlike previous election cycles, voters can cast a ballot at any of the county’s 302 polling locations on Tuesday. Click here for a list of all of the polling locations in Bexar County.
As of Wednesday morning, nearly 48% of the county’s 1,189,373 registered voters have voted early, either by mail or in-person. That includes 492,893 in-person votes and 77,779 mailed ballots, according to data with the Secretary of State’s office.
With the expected influx of voters, districts will close schools to limit the possible spread of COVID-19 to students and staff.
These districts will not hold-in person classes on Election Day:
- East Central ISD: Tuesday is a holiday for students and staff.
- Harlandale ISD: Tuesday is a holiday for students and staff.
- Judson ISD: Tuesday is a holiday for students and teachers.
- Northside ISD: Tuesday will be a student holiday and staff development day.
- North East ISD: Tuesday is a holiday for students and teachers.
- San Antonio ISD: Tuesday will be a student holiday and staff development day.
- Southwest ISD: Tuesday is a staff development day and student holiday.
- South San ISD: Tuesday will be a student holiday instead of the Battle of Flowers holiday scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13. “This holiday will make it convenient for all South San ISD employees to exercise their right to vote. Some of the district’s schools will be used as Election Day precincts, so this also helps keep our students safe during the ongoing pandemic, while voting is taking place," Superintendent Marc Puig said.
