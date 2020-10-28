These San Antonio school districts are making Election Day a holiday this year

SAN ANTONIO – Several school districts in and around Bexar County will take extra health precautions on Election Day by closing their campuses, as some will be used as polling sites.

More than 150 schools will be vote centers on Nov. 3, when polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Unlike previous election cycles, voters can cast a ballot at any of the county’s 302 polling locations on Tuesday. Click here for a list of all of the polling locations in Bexar County.

As of Wednesday morning, nearly 48% of the county’s 1,189,373 registered voters have voted early, either by mail or in-person. That includes 492,893 in-person votes and 77,779 mailed ballots, according to data with the Secretary of State’s office.

With the expected influx of voters, districts will close schools to limit the possible spread of COVID-19 to students and staff.

These districts will not hold-in person classes on Election Day: