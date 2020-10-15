KSAT Explains: Why this Election Day will be unlike any other

SAN ANTONIO – Election day 2020 will be unlike any other in history. Changes at the polls amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the volatile political climate have made this an unprecedented election. Many Bexar County residents are eager to cast their ballots despite the unique circumstances of this year.

In this episode of KSAT Explains, we look at what you can expect to see at the polls, how polling locations have changed in Bexar County and why this year has inspired some people to get more involved in the political process. (Watch the full episode in the video player above.)

Mega voting sites

Voters will have plenty of options when choosing where to vote this year. There are 48 locations for early voting and about 280 locations to vote on election day.

Four of those locations are so-called mega voting sites. These sites are larger and equipped with more voting machines.

The largest of these sites in Bexar County is the AT&T Center. We previewed what the experience will be like voting at the home arena of the San Antonio Spurs and the Stock Show and Rodeo.

Bexar County is spending more than $200,000 on voter outreach and education advertising.

The goal is to connect voters to information about polling locations and safety protocols that are in place, and to remind voters that they can now vote anywhere on election day. You can learn more here.

Registering voters during a pandemic

The mission to get more people to the polls this year isn’t just one Bexar County officials are pushing.

There are volunteers who work every year to make sure voters are registered and informed.

They have adapted to take proper precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but their work has not slowed down in 2020.

In this episode, we profiled one of the activists behind Radical Registars.

Meet Valerie Reiffert in the video below. She was inspired to get involved after this summer’s protests against police brutality and racism.

What are the propositions on the ballot

The presidential election and many high-profile local races have received the most attention during this election cycle, but there are important propositions on the ballot.

We explained three propositions on the ballot that will shape part of the future in San Antonio. They include early education, workforce development and public transportation.

What will this election day look like

Voter information campaign

Key races to watch in 2020 election in Bexar County

