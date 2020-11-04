WATCH: KSAT anchors to host election recap livestream at 6:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Get election results on our homepage and Vote 2020 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

KSAT is continuing its Vote 2020 election livestream series Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Watch live as KSAT anchors Steve Spriester, Isis Romero and Myra Arthur are expected to be joined by U.S. Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales, Bexar County Pct. 3 Commissioner Trish DeBerry, Bexar County Pct. 4 Constable Kathryn Brown, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and political experts.

You can watch the 90-minute stream in the player above, on KSAT.com, our newsreader app or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart devices. The first 30 minutes will air on KSAT 12.

The discussion will focus on the biggest storylines from Tuesday’s election, including the latest news on the presidential race and updates from the electoral college.

You can find all of our Election Day livestreams — from presidential candidate campaign parties to the latest press conference from the Bexar County elections office — on our Vote 2020 live page.

Have a question you want them to answer? Submit in the prompt below.

Read more from the Vote 2020 section: