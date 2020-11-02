WATCH: Political experts join KSAT anchors for election eve livestream at 6:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Get election results on our homepage and Vote 2020 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

KSAT is launching its Vote 2020 election livestream series Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Watch live as KSAT anchors Steve Spriester, Isis Romero and Myra Arthur are joined by Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff, SA 2020 president and CEO Molly Cox, San Antonio Express-News columnist Gilbert Garcia and University of Texas at San Antonio political science professor Sharon Navarro.

You can watch the 90-minute stream in the player above, on KSAT.com, our newsreader app or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart devices. The first 30 minutes will air on KSAT 12.

The discussion will focus on the biggest storylines heading into Tuesday’s election, including voter turnout, key races in Bexar County and beyond, three ballot propositions for San Antonio residents and more.

First on the agenda for Monday night, 24 hours before polls close (and results begin trickling in) across the country: A Q&A with outgoing Commissioner Wolff, whose retirement from Precinct 3 opened up a seat for what’s expected to be a competitive race between Republican Trish DeBerry and Democrat Christine Hortick.

Then, UTSA professor Sharon Navarro will answer questions about the election, voting trends, potential outcomes and more.

The show will conclude with a roundtable between Isis, Steve and SA 2020 CEO Molly Cox and Express-News columnist Gilbert Garcia.

Monday’s show is the first of five in KSAT’s Vote 2020 election livestream series. Find the remaining schedule below (all will be live on KSAT.com):

Tuesday morning, 7 a.m.

Tuesday night (Election Day!), 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday morning, 7 a.m.

Wednesday night, 7 p.m.

You can also find all of our Election Day livestreams — from presidential candidate campaign parties to the latest press conference from the Bexar County elections office — on our Vote 2020 live page.

