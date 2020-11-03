Watch election results roll in live with KSAT anchors, political experts, elected officials and candidates at 6:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Get election results on our homepage and Vote 2020 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

As election night approaches, only two things are known: there will be food in the newsroom and KSAT anchors will be covering results live from the studio with a star-studded guest list.

Watch live starting at 6:30 p.m. as KSAT anchors Steve Spriester, Isis Romero and Myra Arthur are joined by the following invited guests:

Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff

SA 2020 president and CEO Molly Cox

San Antonio Express-News columnist Gilbert Garcia

University of Texas at San Antonio political science professors Sharon Navarro and Jon Taylor

Texas Tribune Reporter Alana Rocha

Julian and Congressman Joaquin Castro

Both candidates for Texas Congressional District 23, Tony Gonzales and Gina Ortiz Jones

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry

State Senate candidate, state Rep. Roland Gutierrez

State Rep. Diego Bernal

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar

Bexar County Commissioner Tommy Calvert

Bexar Facts President, CEO Christian Archer

Bexar Facts Community Outreach and Political Consultant Demonte Alexander

Bexar Facts Policy Expert Liza Barratachea

Republican consultant Matt Mackowiak, who is running Tony Gonzales campaign

Political consultant Justin Hollis

Trinity University political science professor Juan Sepulveda

First-time voter and MOVE Texas volunteer Magoli Garcia

You can watch the three-hour stream in the player above, on KSAT.com, our newsreader app or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart devices. The first 30 minutes will air on KSAT 12.

Hear more about what you can expect from Spriester below:

Listen, I’m not sure what’s going to happen in this election, and that’s exactly the way I prefer it. I have always loved the mix of political science, preference and mystery that is election night.

I remember as a kid watching the returns and listening thru the crackle of the radio for not only who won the biggest races, but also who won the local contests.

Yes, even this year among the never-ending barrage of campaign ads and personal attacks, I still hold election night close to my heart. It’s one of the reasons we started an election night livestream on KSAT 8 years ago.

That first stream was in a KSAT conference room, no graphics, no guest list, just people who showed up to talk about the returns and what they were seeing and hearing out on the street.

KSAT anchors Isis Romero and Steve Spriester during the 2012 election night livestream on KSAT.com. (KSAT)

This year we have a much larger guest list and fancy graphics and the ability to go live to our reporters in the field at a moments notice, but the goal is still the same, to show returns and get the pulse of what is happening in the country, the state and right down the street.

It’s appropriate that my co-anchor Isis Romero, who helped me start this project, and I will start off our election week livestreams with Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff. Wolff was one of our first guests in 2008, and has come back every time we’ve had a livestream.

We have been told that watch parties, nervous candidates and even bars put the KSAT livestream on their big screens on election night, and that’s great, but every time there’s also still that kid inside me that marvels at the majesty of democracy in action.

I joke it’s like it’s an election Wayne’s World or a Political Lollapalooza for my inner child, and just know there will be a big part of me geeking out this week, and wondering along with you, “Who will win?, Will we know on Tuesday, Just how late I will be staying up?” It’s a process played out live and I wouldn’t want it any other way.

KSAT launched its Vote 2020 election livestream series Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday night’s show is the third of five in KSAT’s Vote 2020 election livestream series. Find the past episodes and remaining schedule below (all will be live on KSAT.com):

You can also find all of our Election Day livestreams — from presidential candidate campaign parties to the latest press conference from the Bexar County elections office — on our Vote 2020 live page.

