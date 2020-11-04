2020 races that haven’t been called yet

Election Day may be over, but now, candidates up and down the ballot must await the results.

Not only do several battleground states have yet to count absentee votes, which is delaying a result in the race between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, but a few races in the Bexar County area were also too close to call on Tuesday night.

Here are some of the races we’re still watching on Wednesday morning:

President

State officials across the nation warned that votes would not be tallied by Tuesday night, and that held true for a number of battleground states across the country.

By midnight, Biden had racked up 205 electoral votes to Trump’s 171, according to the Associated Press.

But several states remained too close to call including Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Each candidate still has a clear path to the 270 electoral votes needed to secure the presidency.

Congressional District 23

Every political cycle, Congressional District 23 is one of the most competitive seats in the state.

Although Gina Ortiz Jones was expected to flip the seat for the Democrats, it is Republican Tony Gonzales who held a lead throughout Tuesday.

Gonzales' lead, which ballooned to 14,000 votes before midnight, is a much healthier advantage than past races in the district’s history, but it remained too close to call with only 78% of precincts reporting.

“We put together a winning team,” Gonzales told his supporters shortly after midnight. “We got so much energy, so much excitement. There is a lot of positive happening in our country.”

Jones’ camp said the race has not been decided yet.

“With thousands of ballots yet to be counted, the Gonzales campaign’s attempt to declare victory is premature,” Jones' campaign manager Lacey Morrison said. “The race in Texas' 23rd Congressional District has always been close and we will continue to work to ensure every vote is counted and every voice is heard in this election.”

Congressional District 21

Former state senator Wendy Davis jumped out to an early lead against incumbent Chip Roy, but by the end of the night, the incumbent gained back the ground he lost.

As of Tuesday night, Roy had 52% of the vote to Davis' 47%.

More than 400,000 votes have already been counted in this race, and 83% of precincts are reporting.

Roy is in good shape to retain the seat, but the vote will likely not be decided until Wednesday.

State Senate District 19

Democrat Roland Gutierrez jumped out to an early lead, but incumbent Pete Flores was able to stop the bleeding with Election Day votes.

Gutierrez had a 56.3% to 39.9% lead after the state released its first results at around 8:30 p.m.

By midnight, Gutierrez only led 50% to 46%.

Flores stunned the Texas political landscape by winning the District 19 state senate seat.

Gutierrez is favored to win the seat back for Democrats, but more votes need to be counted in this race, where only 67% of precincts were reporting results Tuesday night.