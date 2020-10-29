64ºF

Vote 2020

Election 2020: All results for Texas and San Antonio-area races, from president to local propositions

Live updates for the Texas presidential election results on November 3, 2020

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2020, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, John Cornyn, MJ Hegar, Tony Gonzales, Gina Ortiz Jones, Wendy Davis, Chip Roy, Bexar County, Texas, President, Congress
Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 3, 2020

Donald Trump, Joe Biden

John Cornyn, Mary "MJ" Hegar

Chip Roy, Wendy Davis

Tony Gonzales, Gina Ortiz Jones

Javier Salazar, Gerard "Gerry" Rickhoff

Gabriel Lara, Rebeca "Becky" Clay-Flores

Trish DeBerry, Christine Hortick

Pre-K 4 SA

Ready To Work SA Workforce Program

VIA Enhanced Public TRANS & Mobility Options

Steve Allison, Celina Montoya

Pete Flores, Roland Gutierrez

President

Congressional Races

Joaquin Castro, Mauro Garza

Henry Cuellar, Sandra Whitten

Lloyd Doggett, Jenny Garcia Sharon

Bexar County

Leticia Vazquez, Charlie Pena

Kathryn Brown, Larry Ricketts

San Antonio Propositions, VIA

State Representative

Trey Martinez Fischer, Robert Litoff

Philip Cortez, Carlos Antonio Raymond

Leo Pacheco, Adam Salyer

Elizabeth "Liz" Campos, George Garza

Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, Ronald Payne

Lyle Larson, Claire Barnett

Ray Lopez, Tony Valdivia

State Senator

Judith Zaffirini, Frank Pomeroy

Jose Menendez, Julian Villarreal

Texas Railroad Commissioner

Texas Supreme Court

Court Of Criminal Appeals

District Judge

North East ISD

San Antonio ISD

South San ISD

Alamo Community College District (ACCD)

Converse

Fair Oaks Ranch

Helotes

Kerrville

Kirby

Leon Valley

Lytle

Schertz

Seguin

Windcrest

Atacosa County

Gonzales County

Karnes County

Kerr County

Uvalde County

Wilson County

