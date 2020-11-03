Election results 2020: Who is winning control of the Texas House?

Find other election results Type to search all races...

While the top of the ballot has received the most attention, the balance of the Texas House of Representatives is also at stake.

For the first time in years, Democrats have a chance to flip the 150-member Texas House, which has been controlled by Republicans for more than a decade. The stakes couldn’t be higher, since next legislative session will include redistricting, the once-in-a-decade process by which the Texas Legislature draws district maps for Congress and state legislative seats.

To gain control of the House, Democrats would need to pick up nine seats. They gained 12 in the 2018 midterm.

There are 18 to 22 state House races that Democrats are targeting. Many of them are in the suburbs of Dallas and Houston, but at least one in San Antonio is expected to be pivotal.

In District 121, Rep. Steve Allison is hoping to hold onto his seat against Democrat Celina Montoya. Allison defeated Montoya in the North Side district in 2018, but Montoya has raised more money this time around and hopes the increased turnout plays to her advantage.

The district has traditionally been a Republican stronghold that covers parts of north central and northeast San Antonio, Alamo Heights, Terrell Hills and Olmos Park. It was long held by former Speaker Joe Straus.

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on Nov. 3, 2020