Trump election campaign press conference in Philadelphia postponed

President Donald Trump’s campaign team was planning on hosting a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia, but the event has been postponed.
The press conference will include Eric Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski.
The Associated Press has not called the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. The AP called Wisconson and Arizona for Biden, but several key states remain too early to call: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Nevada.
Trump currently trails against former Vice President Joe Biden, who has 238 electoral votes to Trump’s 214.
More election coverage:
- Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states
- Election results 2020: Donald Trump vs. Joe Biden: Where the presidential race stands right now
- LIVE COVERAGE: Updates from post-Election Day 2020 in San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas
- What you need to know about the election results in Bexar County, Texas
- Texas Republicans decline to condemn President Trump’s premature declaration of victory while votes are still being counted
- 2020 Latest: Trump campaign suing in Michigan to halt count