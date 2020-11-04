Trump election campaign press conference in Philadelphia postponed

President Donald Trump’s campaign team was planning on hosting a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia, but the event has been postponed.

The press conference will include Eric Trump, Trump 2020 Senior Advisor Lara Trump, Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, and campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski.

The Associated Press has not called the presidential race yet because neither candidate has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed for victory. The AP called Wisconson and Arizona for Biden, but several key states remain too early to call: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Nevada.

Trump currently trails against former Vice President Joe Biden, who has 238 electoral votes to Trump’s 214.

More election coverage: