Mail-in ballots received today at Bexar County Elections Department will count, official says

The election isn’t over just yet in Bexar County.

Although the races have been called, mail ballots continue to be delivered to the Bexar County Elections Department, Administrator Jacque Callanen said in a press conference on Wednesday. Callanen said she expects about 1,000 ballots to be delivered by the end of the day.

Ballots that arrive at the elections department by mail by 5 p.m. Wednesday will count as long as they were postmarked on Election Day, per state law.

Callanen said she expects to have a complete count of the mail-in ballots by Thursday afternoon.

The additional mail-in ballots will not change the outcome of any of the Bexar County races because no race has a margin of victory smaller than the number of ballots that are expected.

However, the additional ballots will add to more than 760,000 votes cast in Bexar County throughout the presidential election, a record-breaking number. Voter turnout ended up at 64%, breaking 2016′s turnout which was 57%.

“We’re really proud of Bexar County,” Callanen said. “We really rose to the occasion.”

The majority of the votes were cast during the three-week early voting period that preceded Election Day. Callenen said the lack of turnout on Tuesday was disappointing but called the election process an overall success.

“They got to cast their vote, and they got to do it safely,” Callanen said. “That’s what came out of this race.”

Callanen, who has helped run elections in Bexar County since 1996, said this will be the last presidential election she will manage.

“That’ll make my family happy,” Callanen joked.

More Vote 2020 coverage: