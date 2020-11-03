LIVE COVERAGE: Election Day 2020 in San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas

Editor’s note: Get election results on our homepage and Vote 2020 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.

We’ve made it: Election Day 2020 is here.

We’ll be updating you all day in this article with the latest and best election coverage. Get news as it happens from our reporters in the field in the tweet stream below, and we’ll be updating key takeaways in the bullet points throughout the day.

Can’t see the embedded stream of tweets below? Click here.

Want to be the first to know the election results? Download the KSAT Newsreader app on your IOS or Android device, or sign up for breaking news email alerts.

Don’t miss our election livestream series, including tonight’s 7 p.m. stream and Wednesday’s 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. recap.

You can watch each stream in this article, or on KSAT.com, our newsreader app or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart devices.

Have a question? Let us know in the comments (we read them, you know).

Read more from the Vote 2020 section: