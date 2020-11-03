LIVE COVERAGE: Election Day 2020 in San Antonio, Bexar County, Texas

Editor’s note: Get election results on our homepage and Vote 2020 page. Be the first to know by downloading our newsreader app or signing up for breaking news email alerts.
We’ve made it: Election Day 2020 is here.
We’ll be updating you all day in this article with the latest and best election coverage. Get news as it happens from our reporters in the field in the tweet stream below, and we’ll be updating key takeaways in the bullet points throughout the day.
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You CAN vote at ANY polling place this year, unlike years previous. Find a list of all polling sites here.
- 5 things to watch: From when you can expect to know the election results to which races are expected to be most competitive
- In total, more than 681,000 Bexar County residents — 57% of eligible voters — have already voted in the 2020 election, breaking records and shattering the raw vote number from 2016.
- Watch a livestream of KSAT’s election coverage at 7 a.m. The next livestream is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
- Get your Election Day forecast from our meteorologists
Can’t see the embedded stream of tweets below? Click here.
Want to be the first to know the election results? Download the KSAT Newsreader app on your IOS or Android device, or sign up for breaking news email alerts.
Don’t miss our election livestream series, including tonight’s 7 p.m. stream and Wednesday’s 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. recap.
You can watch each stream in this article, or on KSAT.com, our newsreader app or our free streaming app that works with Roku and other smart devices.
Have a question? Let us know in the comments (we read them, you know).
Read more from the Vote 2020 section:
- All the Election Day polling sites in Bexar County; voters can pick any one this year
- The procrastinator’s guide to voting on Election Day 2020 in Texas
- Who is on the November 2020 election ballot for Bexar County
- 5 things to watch on Election Day in San Antonio, Texas and US
- When will we know the results of the 2020 presidential election?
- Key races to watch in 2020 election in Bexar County
- Bexar County voters can vote at ANY polling location on Election Day
- What to know about 3 sales tax propositions on the ballot in San Antonio
- Do’s and Don’ts when voting in Texas