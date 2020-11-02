Beautiful weather for Election Day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – What’s one thing you won’t have to worry about when heading out to vote Tuesday? The weather!

Chilly Start, Comfy Afternoon

If you’re planning on voting early in the day, you’ll want to make sure to bring a jacket. Temperatures will be in the 40s when polls open at 7 a.m.

But it won’t stay chilly for long.

Abundant sunshine will warm temps into the 70s by lunchtime. There will be a wind from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Expect an afternoon high in the upper 70s with a breeze from the southeast at 5-10 mph. With the sun setting at 5:46 p.m. tomorrow evening, temperatures will fall back into the 60s by the time polls close at 7 p.m.

Quiet Around The Nation

In elections past, folks around the United States have had to deal with snowstorms and severe weather on Election Day -- creating concerns for low turnout. This year, there will be sunshine coast to coast, and temperatures will be tolerable for nearly everyone. That’s a win for democracy!

Stay Informed

For more on election information, please visit the Vote 2020 page.