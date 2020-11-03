Polling pads down at Comal County voting locations

COMAL COUNTY – KSAT 12 has received several reports of longer wait lines across Comal County due to issues with technology.

Voters can rest easy knowing the voting machines are running smoothly, according to Bobbie Koepp, County Clerk for Comal County. The issue is related to the verification and check-in process.

“The only thing that we’re having issues with and it is a state-wide problem are poll pads,” Koepp said. “They weren’t booting up this morning like they were supposed to.”

Poll pads are computer servers used to verify that voters are registered. The process is usually done by scanning the voter’s ID, however, voters now must now do things old-school by filling out and signing a form with a pencil.

“You’re able to still move on and vote. Just be patient,” Koepp said.

According to the county’s official Facebook page, the situation is being worked on and should be resolved soon.

“We’re waiting to hear from the company, and I have all faith that they will get it working and things will go on as normal,” Koepp said.

