With the news that Joe Biden had defeated President Donald Trump in this year’s presidential election after days of counting votes, supporters of Trump took to the streets to protest the results.

Here are some photos of Trump supporters in protest, courtesy of Getty Images.

A Trump supporter in Philadelphia. Photo by Chris McGrath. (Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Courtney Pedroza. (Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Philadelphia. Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis (Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Philadelphia. Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis (Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Lansing, Michigan. Photo by John Moore. (Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Lansing, Michigan. Photo by John Moore. (Getty Images)

Photo by John Moore (Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Lansing, Michigan. Photo by John Moore. (Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Mario Tama. (Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Mario Tama. (Getty Images)

Trump supporters in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Mario Tama. (Getty Images)