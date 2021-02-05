San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry says he is ‘feeling much better’ as he recovers from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – After having been hospitalized for COVID-19, San Antonio District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry said he is now “feeling much better” and is recovering from COVID-19 at home, according to his newsletter.

The news comes after Perry announced Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s currently unknown where he contracted it, but all who he had come into contact with have been notified.

Councilman Perry said he had been hospitalized with the virus but now, he is on the mend. His full statement can be read below:

“As many of you know, I was recently hospitalized with COVID-19. Thankfully, I am feeling much better and recovering from this illness at home. The District 10 Team shared all of your well wishes with me, and I want each of you to know that your kind words and offers to help meant the world to me. While the vaccine has shone a light at the end of the tunnel, it’s important to remember that the pandemic is still ongoing. It is important to not let your guard down, even among close friends and family. We must stay vigilant, wear masks, wash your hands, and practice social distancing when possible.

Thank you to everyone who attended January’s NNA meeting. The meeting agenda included briefings from Gordon Hartman and Allan Castro with Morgan Wonderland’s regarding their Multi Assistance Center, Dr. Junda Woo and Dr. Anita Kurian regarding the City’s local vaccine distribution, Syed Mehdi and Jon Van Woensel with an update on the San Antonio Airport Strategic Planning, and District 10′s report on current City issues. If you missed the meeting you can watch it on YouTube here.

February’s District 10 Community Meeting will be on Monday, February 15, at 6PM. We’ll be joined by Rick Aste - Director and CEO of the McNay, Commissioners DeBerry and Calvert, and Constable Mark Vojvodich. To register, click here.

As always, thank you for being active community members and leaders here in District 10. Please do not hesitate to contact our office if we can be of any assistance to you. The District 10 team is still on hand and available to address your needs and concerns throughout this time.”

