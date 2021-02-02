San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry tests positive for COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry has contracted COVID-19, his office said in a statement Tuesday.

“It is unknown where he contracted the virus, but he has notified everyone with whom he has been in contact in the recent past and is following health authority guidelines.

At this time, we are asking for everyone to send positive thoughts his way for a speedy recovery. The District 10 team will operate as normal and is available to answer any questions or concerns,” the statement said.

